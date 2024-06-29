Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 998.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 142,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

