Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.