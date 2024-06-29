Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

