Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

