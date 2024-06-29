400 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $824.51 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $759.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

