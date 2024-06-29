4,831 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

