PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

