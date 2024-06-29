Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,078,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 604,881 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

