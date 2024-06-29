BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.58. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 22,660 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $472.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LND. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

