Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $424.02

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.02 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.33). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.42), with a volume of 29,055 shares traded.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.56. The company has a market capitalization of £144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.
Insider Transactions at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
