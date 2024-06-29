Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $424.02

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.02 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.33). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.42), with a volume of 29,055 shares traded.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.56. The company has a market capitalization of £144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,855.00). In other news, insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £17,900.22 ($22,707.37). Also, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($20,855.00). 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

