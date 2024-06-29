OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.52. OpGen shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4,941 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company's stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

