Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares changing hands.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
