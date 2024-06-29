Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

