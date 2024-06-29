Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Declines By 44.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 46.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

