Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Declines By 44.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 46.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Shares of ANNX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
