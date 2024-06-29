AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.9 %

ALOT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

