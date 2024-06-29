Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.56 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on ALIM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.