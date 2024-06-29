AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.81. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

