American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 524,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Woodmark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $78.60 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.