Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

