Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 100.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the third quarter worth about $26,278,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alvotech from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Alvotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

