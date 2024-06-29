Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

ALZN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

