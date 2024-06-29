Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

