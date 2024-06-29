Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 87,919 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.70% of Bank of Hawaii worth $336,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BOH opened at $57.20 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

