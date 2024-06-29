Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 219,094 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $342,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

ARCH stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.