Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.37% of Community Bank System worth $343,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Trading Up 3.3 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

