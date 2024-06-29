NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $345,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

