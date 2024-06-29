Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.83% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $345,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

