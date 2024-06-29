International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,379,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of International Bancshares worth $346,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

IBOC opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

