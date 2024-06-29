Vanguard Group Inc. Has $349.50 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $349,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 87.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

