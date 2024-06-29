John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $347,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,714,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $94.97 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

