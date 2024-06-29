RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of RingCentral worth $352,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,868 shares of company stock worth $774,736. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $27.99 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

