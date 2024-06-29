Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.42% of Independent Bank worth $347,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

