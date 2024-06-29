Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 220,986 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.98% of agilon health worth $358,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

