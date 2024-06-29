Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,775,024 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $361,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,583,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 214,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

