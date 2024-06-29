Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 209,118 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 209,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.