BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

