Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

