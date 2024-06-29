McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

