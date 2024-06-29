101,817 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.46.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
