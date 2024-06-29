Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.34 Million Stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $495.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.