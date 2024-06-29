Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,397.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,399.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,292.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

