Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gannett were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

GCI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.43. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

