Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 16,624 MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,624 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.50. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is currently 100.03%.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

