Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,883 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Broadwind worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadwind Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.28 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadwind

About Broadwind

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.