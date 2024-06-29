13,856 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

