Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $55,000 Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 499.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.