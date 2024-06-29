Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,020,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 767,264 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 913,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COLD opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

