Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Insider Activity at Hasbro
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %
HAS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.