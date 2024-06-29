Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 223,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,442 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terran Orbital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

LLAP opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terran Orbital

(Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.