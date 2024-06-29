23,154 Shares in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NINE opened at $1.67 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.36.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,435.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 765,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $270,968.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 943,127 shares of company stock worth $1,492,039 and sold 165,430 shares worth $328,326. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

